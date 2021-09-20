Sex and the City reboot teaser is all romance for Carrie and Big

There have been strong rumours that Sex and the City: And Just Like That could see Carrie Bradshaw and Mr Big going through a divorce – but a new teaser clip shows them looking very much still in love.

The clip, which was one of many featured in a promotional video for streaming service HBO Max, shows the pair embracing before sharing a kiss, perhaps suggesting that the theories are wide of the mark.

Carrie and Big’s on and off again relationship was a huge storyline throughout the show’s original run, and they eventually got married in the first Sex and the City film – after he’d left her at the altar and they later reconciled, of course.

But ever since the reboot was announced – and Chris Noth was confirmed to be returning to the cast – there have been whisperings that their marriage might not be in the best place.

These rumours were partly fuelled by reportedly leaked script that made its way online earlier in the year, with the dialogue seemingly suggesting that a permanent break-up was on the cards.

That script included a line in which Carrie said, “I was doing well, wasn’t I doing well? Before this? I mean, I was doing the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”

It remains to be seen if the pair really will get divorced, but the brief footage scene in the clip seems to suggest that at the very least they’re still acting fairly affectionately towards one another.

You can check out the clip below, with the scene starting at the 25 second mark in the video.

The series was officially announced via the social media accounts of the show’s three main stars in January 2021 and followed weeks of rumours that a revival was in the works at the streaming service.

We’re still waiting for an official announcement about when exactly you can expect to see the revived series, but it will begin at some point during Autumn of this year.

