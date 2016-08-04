The drama, first announced in December last year, follows the story of Kerrigan and his congregation as they try to reconcile their beliefs with life in modern Britain.

“I was very excited at the prospect of working with Jimmy McGovern again," said Bean. They last worked together on 2012 BBC anthology series Accused, with Bean playing a transvestite English teacher. Bean won an Internal Emmy for the performance.

Bean continued, "His scripts are raw and real and he creates fantastic and interesting characters that resonate with society today. I’m also thrilled to have Ashley Pearce on board as director."

Pearce will direct with Noreen Kershaw, with the series produced by Colin McKeown and Donna Molloy for LA Productions. McKeown calls Broken “a state-of-the-nation piece in Liverpool".

McGovern said of Bean's casting, “It's fantastic, because I've been trying to work with Sean again ever since he played Tracie Tremarco in Accused, which was astonishing stuff, so I'm over the moon he's jumped on board with Broken.”