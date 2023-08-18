"And I know that no one wants it to be left on any cliff-hangers, so I think I'd much rather finish it that way and put everything to bed."

Head writer Justin Young previously told Salon that the team were "done" after writing season 3, adding: "And I'm glad of that."

As for how viewers will feel at the end of season 3, which has just arrived on ITVX in the UK, Lloyd-Hughes said they'll feel both "emotional" and "satisfied", going on to compare it to "that lovely feeling of having the best meal of your life in a restaurant that you love".

Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes). From Red Planet LTD

"It's not too fancy, not too pretentious, just on the right side of warm and welcoming," he continued.

"And you haven't eaten too much. You're not completely full. But you're nicely satisfied. You've had a few drinks, you're smiling, a little bit emotional because you've been with great friends and family. You don't need to return straightaway, but you'll always be pleased if someone did invite you back."

Lloyd-Hughes was also full of praise for his character Colbourne, describing him as a "gift of a part".

"I had so much meat on the bone. Sometimes you do jobs where you've got some lines and some storyline, but it's never quite satisfying your hunger for work and sustaining that stimulation and fulfilment. This one certainly did.

"I had a fantastic time and I'm so glad I did it. I look back on fond memories and I know speaking to Rose [Williams] that she feels exactly the same."

