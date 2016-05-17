Sam Heughan thanks fans as Outlander is crowned League of Fandoms Division 1 champion
"This is a victory, not only for Outlander but for all fandoms!" says the show's star
Outlander has been crowned the winner of Division 1 in RadioTimes.com’s inaugural League of Fandoms.
The hit fantasy drama, following highlander Jamie Fraser and his time-travelling wife Claire, finished three points ahead of closest rival Poldark, remaining unbeaten for the entire nine-game season, after also triumphing over Sherlock, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Supernatural, Game of Thrones and The 100.
“This is a victory, not only for Outlander but for all fandoms!” star Sam Heughan told RadioTimes.com. “The competition has been fierce and proves how dedicated all the fan bases are... Thank you to everyone who voted for us!”
“Outlander grows stronger each season and we are so happy to have increased our fan base,” he continued, adding: “The second half of this season is so strong and I'm very proud of it. Tune in weekly on Amazon. Everything is about to change and fate really has dealt Jamie and Claire a bad hand this time…”
League of Fandoms Division 2 will be decided in the final fixtures on Thursday at 4pm BST, after which we'll know which teams will be promoted to the top flight.