“This is a victory, not only for Outlander but for all fandoms!” star Sam Heughan told RadioTimes.com. “The competition has been fierce and proves how dedicated all the fan bases are... Thank you to everyone who voted for us!”

“Outlander grows stronger each season and we are so happy to have increased our fan base,” he continued, adding: “The second half of this season is so strong and I'm very proud of it. Tune in weekly on Amazon. Everything is about to change and fate really has dealt Jamie and Claire a bad hand this time…”

Advertisement

League of Fandoms Division 2 will be decided in the final fixtures on Thursday at 4pm BST, after which we'll know which teams will be promoted to the top flight.