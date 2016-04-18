League of Fandoms 2016 season fixtures - Division 1
Who's battling who? And when do they go head to head?
On match days all polls open at 4pm BST and close at 5.30pm BST
Match Day 1 - Tuesday 19th April
37.25%
Supernatural
v
Sherlock
62.75%
Time: 4pm (BST)
49.17%
Game of Thrones
v
Star Wars
50.83%
Time: 4pm (BST)
42.27%
Star Trek
v
Harry Potter
57.73%
Time: 4pm (BST)
13.68%
The 100
v
Doctor Who
86.32%
Time: 4pm (BST)
19.63%
Poldark
v
Outlander
80.64%
Time: 4pm (BST)
Match Day 2 - Thursday 21st April
53.42%
Star Wars
v
Supernatural
46.58%
Time: 4pm (BST)
41.11%
Harry Potter
v
Sherlock
58.89%
Time: 4pm (BST)
50.24%
Doctor Who
v
Game of Thrones
49.76%
Time: 4pm (BST)
83.83%
Outlander
v
Star Trek
16.17%
Time: 4pm (BST)
72.2%
Poldark
v
The 100
27.8%
Time: 4pm (BST)
Match Day 3 - Tuesday 26th April
41.46%
Supernatural
v
Harry Potter
58.54%
Time: 4pm (BST)
49.21%
Star Wars
v
Doctor Who
50.79%
Time: 4pm (BST)
22.11%
Sherlock
v
Outlander
77.89%
Time: 4pm (BST)
21.06%
Game of Thrones
v
Poldark
78.94%
Time: 4pm (BST)
78.32%
Star Trek
v
The 100
21.68%
Time: 4pm (BST)
Match Day 4 - Thursday 28th April
45.77%
Doctor Who
v
Supernatural
54.23%
Time: 4pm (BST)
93.86%
Outlander
v
Harry Potter
6.14%
Time: 4pm (BST)
77.87%
Poldark
v
Star Wars
22.13%
Time: 4pm (BST)
17.01%
The 100
v
Sherlock
82.99%
Time: 4pm (BST)
57.1%
Star Trek
v
Game of Thrones
42.9%
Time: 4pm (BST)
Match Day 5 - Tuesday 3rd May
4.36%
Supernatural
v
Outlander
95.64%
Time: 4pm (BST)
24.67%
Doctor Who
v
Poldark
75.33%
Time: 4pm (BST)
73.03%
Harry Potter
v
The 100
26.97%
Time: 4pm (BST)
48.46%
Star Wars
v
Star Trek
51.54%
Time: 4pm (BST)
67.14%
Sherlock
v
Game of Thrones
32.86%
Time: 4pm (BST)
Match Day 6 - Thursday 5th May
.........
Poldark
v
Supernatural
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
The 100
v
Outlander
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Star Trek
v
Doctor Who
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Game of Thrones
v
Harry Potter
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Sherlock
v
Star Wars
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
Match Day 7 - Tuesday 10th May
.........
Supernatural
v
The 100
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Poldark
v
Star Trek
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Outlander
v
Game of Thrones
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Doctor Who
v
Sherlock
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Harry Potter
v
Star Wars
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
Match Day 8 - Thursday 12th May
.........
Star Trek
v
Supernatural
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Game of Thrones
v
The 100
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Sherlock
v
Poldark
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Star Wars
v
Outlander
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Harry Potter
v
Doctor Who
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
Match Day 9 - Tuesday 17th May
.........
Supernatural
v
Game of Thrones
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Star Trek
v
Sherlock
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
The 100
v
Star Wars
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Poldark
v
Harry Potter
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)
.........
Outlander
v
Doctor Who
.........
Time: 4pm (BST)