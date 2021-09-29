Sacha Dhawan, James Nesbitt and Sam Heughan team up for new Channel 4 drama

Channel 4 has commissioned new crime thriller Suspect (w/t), with Bloodlands star James Nesbitt, Doctor Who‘s Sacha Dhawan and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan leading the star-studded cast.

The eight-part series, which is a UK remake of Danish drama Forhøret, will follow veteran detective Danny Frater (Nesbitt) who arrives at a mortuary for a routine ID check to find the dead body is that of his estranged daughter Christina.

Refusing to accept that she has taken her own life, Danny “sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his own child”, Channel 4 teases.

Clique’s Imogen King stars as Christina, while Dhawan plays her business partner Jaisal and Heughan appears as her godfather Ryan.

Oscar-winner Richard E. Grant plays Christina’s mentor Harry, Sex Education‘s Anne-Marie Duff plays her mother Susannah and The Tudors star Joely Richardson plays pathologist Jackie.

They’re joined in the impressive cast by Death in Paradise’s Ben Miller (Danny’s boss Richard), Small Axe’s Antonia Thomas (Christina’s best friend Maia) and Deceit’s Niamh Algar.

In a statement, Nesbitt said that he couldn’t wait to lead the show’s “incredible array of acting talent” in Suspect, which will begin filming this autumn.

“I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script.

“Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character, who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death, and I really can’t wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent.”

Suspect is the latest Scandinavian drama to be remade for British audiences this year, after Channel 4 aired Before We Die starring Lesley Sharp, Patrick Gibson and Vincent Regan.

