Ross Kemp returning to acting 7 years after last EastEnders stint

Kemp will play police detective Tony Warden in Blindspot, a new four-part thriller set to air later this year on Channel 5.

Ross Kemp is making a return to acting, seven years on from his last appearance on EastEnders as the iconic Grant Mitchell.

Blindspot will follow Hannah Quinn (played by Beth Alsbury), a disabled woman with a wry sense of humour, who works monitoring the CCTV on an estate.

After witnessing a violent criminal leading a young woman into a blind spot in the camera coverage, Hannah becomes convinced that the woman has been murdered.

Hannah must fight to discover the truth, battling with apathetic – and possibly corrupt – policeman Tony (Kemp), who is in charge of investigating the woman’s disappearance.

The cast will also include: Crystal Clarke (Sanditon), Sue Vincent (Waterloo Road), Kiran Landa (Line of Duty), Michelle Bonnard (House of the Dragon), Haylie Jones (Stay Close), Milán Bartha (Moon Knight) and Lewis Conway (The Canterville Ghost).

Kieron McCarron/BBC

Originally finding fame as an actor – most notably on EastEnders which he last appeared on in 2016 – Ross Kemp has since become an award-winning documentary filmmaker, producing series including Ross Kemp on Gangs and Ross Kemp: Extreme World for Sky. More recently, he has also hosted the BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies.

Channel 5 has also announced a second four-part thriller, The Inheritance, which will star Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Gaynor Faye (The Syndicate) and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger) as siblings who are left reeling following the death of their father Dennis (Larry Lamb), whose demise may not have been as accidental as it first appears.

Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey), Kevin Whately (Lewis), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Moe Dunford (Vikings), Kevin Harvey (The Sandman), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will also feature in the cast.

Blindspot and Inheritance will form part of Channel 5’s wider slate for 2023, which will also include factual series Tim Peake: Secrets of Our Universe and Jay Blades: History of the East End, as well as travel documentary Alexander Armstrong in Sri Lanka.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.