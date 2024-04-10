Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr plays four roles of Americans central to The Captain's journey within the series - a CIA operative, an Oriental Studies professor, a congressman and a film director.

Director Park explained why Downey Jr plays the four roles when speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, saying it was a "very important" concept for the series to get right.

Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr in The Sympathizer. Hopper Stone/HBO

He said: "It was very important to find a fine line in terms of going with Robert playing multiple roles, because this concept itself, him playing different characters, was very important. It represented four different faces sharing one body, which is representing America as a whole.

"And it was very important that the audience was able to catch that this idea was what we were going for. So, while they needed to be different, at the same time, they had to be one and the same.

"So, we were dealing with portraying these characters realistically, because we had to feel that it was someone who actually lived in 1975.

"At the same time, we had to portray the characters each as unique characters, which meant they had to be a little bit exaggerated, or perhaps heightened in expressing them.

"And we had to avoid portraying them as a caricature, so it was a very complex process in finding the fine line between being real and representing them in a unique way."

Downey Jr, known for playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was most recently seen playing Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a role for which he won his first Academy Award.

The Sympathizer also stars Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Duy Nguyễn, Vy Le and Sandra Oh, and is coming to Sky and NOW in the UK in May.

