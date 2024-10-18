The sixth episode of the drama, which is based on Jilly Cooper's novel of the same name, sees us taken on a whirlwind trip to Spain where Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) cross paths while both attending an awards ceremony there.

And while we certainly get taken on quite the journey as these two solo travellers start to learn more about one another, it's not until they reach English soil that we get a bit of an EastEnders Easter egg.

On her return to the Corinium offices, Cameron walks into a planning meeting that Tony (David Tennant) is heading up under the network's new slogan: Corinium Cares.

Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook in Rivals. Disney Plus

When she takes a seat, Cameron wastes no time in mapping out her new plan, explaining: "I've solved our Declan problem. I noticed quite a contingent of Brits living in Spain – I'm thinking a sexy, glamorous drama following the lives of expats in Malaga."

As she looks to the rest of the group, she says: "EastEnders ... with tan lines." And while there's some silence, Tony then says: "Ideas like that are what's going to keep Corinium on top."

Of course, Rivals is set in 1986, just one year after EastEnders initially premiered back in 1985, so it is a fitting mention of the beloved east London-based soap.

While Rivals certainly does have all the makings and DNA of a great episode of any soap, it's not all that surprising that it does, seeing as showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins is perhaps best known for his work on EastEnders.

Treadwell-Collins was known for introducing the likes of Ronnie (Samantha Womack) and Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) to Albert Square in his work as a story producer, as well as the storyline between Syed Masood (Marc Elliott) and Christian Clarke (John Partridge).

So, it's safe to say that the roots of soapy television are well and truly within Rivals – not least because the new series also stars Danny Dyer, who is known for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders.

Dyer stars in Rivals as wealthy millionaire Freddie Jones but the possibility of returning to the long-running soap forever looms for Dyer after his exit in the 2022 Christmas special.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com about whether a comeback was on the cards, Dyer said: "It’s not down to me, I don’t make these calls. I’ve put it out there and let’s see what happens.

"We might be busy on the second series of Rivals so you know, Walford or Rivals – maybe I can do both."

