Rivals soundtrack: All the songs featured in Disney Plus drama
The Disney Plus series is home to some major '80s hits.
It's the '80s-set series that's coming to our screens at long last this week and quite frankly, Rivals is set to be a veritable hoot of a drama.
With a cast starring the likes of David Tennant, Alex Hassell (The Boys) and Aidan Turner (Poldark), the series is based on the Jilly Cooper novel of the same name and follows the fight for independent television in Rutshire.
The plight for power is certainly one major aspect of the series, as well as the raunchy debacles that unfold amongst the townspeople but pretty quickly, you'll also realise that Rivals is home to quite the stellar soundtrack.
From the unforgettable introductory scene underpinned by Robert Palmer's Addicted to Love to hit tunes by The Clash, Blondie and The Pointer Sisters, it's safe to say that the music of Rivals will have you toe-tapping away.
But what are the songs included in each episode of the series? Thankfully, we've rounded them up for you so read on to find out
Rivals soundtrack: All the songs featured in Disney Plus drama by episode
Episode 1
- Addicted to Love - Robert Palmer
- Gimme All Your Lovin’ - ZZ Top
- You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
- Oh L’Amour - Erasure
- Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode
Episode 2
- Dog Eat Dog - Adam & The Ants
- Slave to Love - Bryan Ferry
- Rabbit - Chas & Dave
- Situation - Yazoo
Episode 3
- The Man with the Bag - Kay Starr
- Love Action (I Believe In Love) - The Human League
- The Look of Love - ABC
- The Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh
- We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off - Jermaine Stewart
- Happy House - Siouxsie & The Banshees
- Avalon - Roxy Music
Episode 4
- Surfin' Bird - The Trashmen
- Love Plus One - Haircut 100
- Bat Out of Hell - Meat Loaf
Episode 5
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears
- Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship
- White Riot - The Clash
- Don't Leave Me This Way - The Communards
- Country Boy - Heinz
Episode 6
- Y Viva Espana - Sylvia Vrethammar
- La Bamba - Los Lobos featuring Lalo Guerrero
- Mirando A Las Muchachas - Los Castro
- Un Giorno Tu Un Giorno Io - Julio Iglesias
- Call Me - Blondie
Episode 7
- Club Tropicana - Wham!
- Manic Monday - The Bangles
- Maneater - Daryl Hall & John Oates
Episode 8
- Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters
- An English Country Garden - Nana Mouskouri
- Love Is a Battlefield - Pat Benatar
- Two Tribes - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
- Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler
