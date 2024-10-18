The plight for power is certainly one major aspect of the series, as well as the raunchy debacles that unfold amongst the townspeople but pretty quickly, you'll also realise that Rivals is home to quite the stellar soundtrack.

From the unforgettable introductory scene underpinned by Robert Palmer's Addicted to Love to hit tunes by The Clash, Blondie and The Pointer Sisters, it's safe to say that the music of Rivals will have you toe-tapping away.

But what are the songs included in each episode of the series? Thankfully, we've rounded them up for you so read on to find out

Rivals soundtrack: All the songs featured in Disney Plus drama by episode

Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara in Rivals. Disney Plus

Episode 1

Addicted to Love - Robert Palmer

Gimme All Your Lovin’ - ZZ Top

You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon

Oh L’Amour - Erasure

Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode

Episode 2

Dog Eat Dog - Adam & The Ants

Slave to Love - Bryan Ferry

Rabbit - Chas & Dave

Situation - Yazoo

Episode 3

The Man with the Bag - Kay Starr

Love Action (I Believe In Love) - The Human League

The Look of Love - ABC

The Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh

We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off - Jermaine Stewart

Happy House - Siouxsie & The Banshees

Avalon - Roxy Music

Episode 4

Surfin' Bird - The Trashmen

Love Plus One - Haircut 100

Bat Out of Hell - Meat Loaf

David Tennant, Nafessa Williams and Aidan Turner in Rivals. Disney+

Episode 5

Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears

Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship

White Riot - The Clash

Don't Leave Me This Way - The Communards

Country Boy - Heinz

Episode 6

Y Viva Espana - Sylvia Vrethammar

La Bamba - Los Lobos featuring Lalo Guerrero

Mirando A Las Muchachas - Los Castro

Un Giorno Tu Un Giorno Io - Julio Iglesias

Call Me - Blondie

Episode 7

Club Tropicana - Wham!

Manic Monday - The Bangles

Maneater - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Episode 8

Jump (For My Love) - The Pointer Sisters

An English Country Garden - Nana Mouskouri

Love Is a Battlefield - Pat Benatar

Two Tribes - Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler

