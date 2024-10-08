I was reminded of this exchange while watching the Disney+ adaptation of Cooper's uproarious book. It stars the cream of the British acting fraternity, playing characters with pantomime names like Rupert Campbell-Black and Lord Baddingham.

It is, as you would expect, a hoot. We have talked to all the main players, who seemed to have had as much fun making it as it is to watch. Read all about it in this week's Radio Times.

Evidently, TV companies these days do spend their money on programmes rather than cases of champagne, shoulder pads and brick-like mobile phones. Ah the '80s... I remember them well.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Julian Fellowes pays tribute to the late, great Dame Maggie Smith.

Actor Lennie James and author Bernardino Evaristo reveal how they brought the novel Mr Loverman to TV.

As Michael Mosley's final unfinished TV series comes to BBC One, we reflect on his career and astonishing influence.

Rivals is available to stream on Disney+ from 18th October 2024. You can sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.