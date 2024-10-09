Claire Rushbrook, who played Ida Scott in season 2 episodes The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit, will play Tennant's on-screen wife, Lady Monica Baddingham, in the upcoming drama.

Tennant recently opened up about what it was like to work together again, saying it was "heaven".

Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham in Disney Plus's Rivals.

He added: "And to have that husband and wife relationship. When she embodied Monica, there was no doubt of exactly who that woman was.

"She's just glorious, and she's also one of the loveliest, funniest people with the dirtiest sense of humour. I think possibly my favourite days on set were the Mr and Mrs Baddingham days."

As well as praising his former Doctor Who co-star, Tennant also complimented the sprawling cast, saying: "I suppose it's quite unusual to have a core cast of 15 main parts, all played by brilliant actors, very unique, very specific, brilliantly cast, who just plugged into these characters.

"Everyone brought them to life in their own specific way, and they're a really fun bunch of people to hang out with, so it was a uniquely joyous time."

His character is set go up against Conservative MP Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell, with the cut-throat world of the 1980s TV industry as a backdrop for their growing feud.

They'll be joined by Poldark star Aidan Turner as a TV presenter caught in the crossfire, Declan O'Hara, whose daughter Taggie (Bella MacLean) catches Rupert's eye.

Rivals will be released on Disney Plus on 18th October 2024.

