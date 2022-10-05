However, viewers' attention will also no doubt be drawn to another element of the show's production - the picturesque locations and scenery.

With all six episodes of Ralph & Katie arriving at once on BBC iPlayer, fans of The A Word will no doubt be binging their way through this spin-off and enjoying the character dynamics , comedy and heartfelt emotion.

Just like with The A Word, this new series features plenty of stunning views and quaint cobbled streets. But just where is the show set and where has it been filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for Ralph & Katie.

Where is Ralph & Katie set?

Dylan Brady as Danny and Matt Greenwood as Tom in Ralph & Katie. BBC/ITV Studios

Like The A Word before it, Ralph & Katie is set in the Lake District, with the majority of filming also taking place in and around the area.

According to Cumbria Crack, filming took place in the Lake District town of Keswick, with the site noting that set dressing was put up for the Christmas-set episode, The Motherships Have Landed. This reportedly included an artificial festive fir, smaller trees, fairy lights and decorations, all of which went up in front of the Moot Hall.

Outside of Cumbria, further on location filming took place in Cheshire, specifically in the town of Bollington. Chesire Live reported that specific locations used in the area included Market Place, Water Street and Green Cafe, with more mention of the Christmas theme being used.

Throughout the series, there are numerous shots used of the lakes themselves, with Tom Wentworth, who wrote the fifth episode Ralph's Balls, previously having spoken about the picturesque locations used for show.

In explaining what the audience can expect from the series, Wentworth said: "Huge heart, some great jokes and tons of romance in a beautiful location. What’s not to like?!"

Where else was the series filmed?

Leon Harrop as Ralph, Sarah Gordy as Katie and Jamie Marie Leary as Emma in Ralph & Katie. ITV Studios/BBC

As with most series, Ralph & Katie was also filmed partly on a created set, with interior sequences shot at Space Studios Manchester.

The same studios have previously been used for filming on shows including Peaky Blinders, Brassic, The Crown and the show which led to Ralph & Katie, The A Word.

The first two episodes of Ralph & Katie air on BBC One at 9pm and 9:30pm on 5th October 2022, while the full series is available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

