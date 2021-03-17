Bridgerton and A Discovery of Witches stars lead cast of new Sky movie
Phoebe Dynevor and Matthew Goode to star in Sky Original film The Colour Room.
An upcoming Sky Original film will see Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor and A Discovery of Witches‘ Matthew Goode team up to bring renowned Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff’s life to the screen.
Dynevor leads the cast as Cliff, whose working class background didn’t stop her from revolutionising the 1920s workplace – and impressing factory owner Colley Shorter (Matthew Goode). The pair eventually married despite Shorter being 17 years Cliff’s senior.
Speaking of the casting news, Dynevor said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of The Colour Room, especially in the role as one of the nations most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff. It’s truly such an honour to take on such a remarkable character.
“The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera. I look forward to telling Clarice’s story and of course working with Matthew too.”
The film will be directed by Claire McCarthy and is written by BAFTA winner Claire Peate.
Peate added: “The story was inspired by a single image; a young factory worker leaving her grim, industrial reality behind her and stepping into the rainbow of the Colour Room – a world of joy and possibility. It was thanks to the script winning at BAFTA Rocliffe and being performed on stage that it was picked up, and I’m thrilled to now be working with Phoebe and Matthew in bringing The Colour Room to life.”
The Colour Room will be available on Sky Cinema later this year.