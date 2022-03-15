Peaky Blinders is nearing its endgame now and Tommy Shelby might never have been quite as unpredictable as he is now.

After the devastating death of his daughter Ruby at the end of the last episode, it's hard to say just what Cillian Murphy's character will do next or how his mental state is.

Now we have some first look images of the hotly-anticipated fourth episode of the final season, and it seems that Tommy may be getting close to Michael's wife Gina, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Gina and Tommy have had a less than friendly relationship so far, so it will be interesting to see just how this cosy-looking encounter pans out.

Elsewhere in the episode, we can expect to see more of Stephen Graham's Hayden Stagg, as Tommy appears to be facing off with the union conveyor.

BBC

The fourth episode is called Sapphire, and the official plot synopsis states: "Tommy establishes a connection between crime and political power that could alter the course of history. He also receives life-changing news from an unexpected source."

Fans had mixed reactions to episode 3 after it aired, with some in tears following the shock ending and praising Graham's introduction, while others called the episode "dull".

BBC

Whatever happens next, it's going to be dramatic – with Amber Anderson telling RadioTimes.com that her character Diana Mitford is set to "shock people".

"I think people are going to be quite shocked," she predicted. "I don't think that the show has seen a character like her before because she's not using violence or force to get what she wants.

"And I think it's that ability to sit in situations and say these extremely problematic things, but so calmly and so casually, and I think that's what makes people very uncomfortable."

If you're looking for explanations around episode 3's cursed sapphire and the return of Esme Shelby-Lee, you can find them here.

Peaky Blinders airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm and is available to catch up on iPlayer now. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

