However, Steven Knight has now revealed that this was not the case, and Alfie's return was planned only after some series lobbying by the man himself, Tom Hardy.

When Alfie Solomons showed up alive and well at the end of Peaky Blinders season 5, we assumed that his return had always been on the cards.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Knight explained that Solomon's supposed death, being shot in the face by Tommy Shelby at the end of season 4, was originally intended as a more permanent affair.

Knight said: "The plan changed, let me put it that way – because Tom does love this character."

Fans will no doubt be relieved the plan did change as Alfie, who popped up in this week's second episode of Peaky Blinders' sixth and final season, remains a fan favourite.

It's yet to be seen exactly what the Jewish gangster will get up to this season, or how he will factor into Tommy's plots with Oswald Mosley or Jack Nelson, but Knight previously told RadioTimes.com that viewers should expect "chaos" from him this season.

Knight said: "I think it's difficult to explain without giving stuff away, but we might find Alfie in a position not quite as strong as he normally is. And the question is, can he build himself back up?"

It's also not yet clear whether Alfie will go on to appear in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie - so far, the only character confirmed for that big screen outing is Tommy Shelby.

Peaky Blinders continues on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 13th March 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

