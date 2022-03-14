The episode saw plenty of twists and turns, from the return of Esme Shelby-Lee to the arrival of Stephen Graham's Hadyen Stagg .

Peaky Blinders has now reached the mid-way point in its sixth and final season and it came with devastating consequences for Tommy Shelby.

However, it was the ending that left fans reeling, as Cillian Murphy's Tommy failed in his search for a cure to daughter Ruby's curse – in reality a tubercular lung infection – and she died before he was able to say goodbye.

The shock ending had viewers quick to react, with some saying it had them in tears.

One fan called the ending "devastating" and said: "Poor Lizzie - going through that alone."

Another said: "Had me in tears. I think Tommy will go off the rails now. Ada was great in this episode and I hope we see more of Stephen Graham's character."

A third added: "Tommy had me welling up already when he was in the graveyard but seeing him stand there in the rain, his whole world falling apart, even more broken inside, all his efforts for nothing… I fear where his path will take him towards the end of the series."

However, some viewers weren't so positive about the latest episode, with one calling it "absolute rubbish" and saying: "The whole episode was tedious... Couldn't wait for it to end."

One viewer called it "dull", while another said "don't like what they have done to Arthur, he's not in it much".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

No matter fans' feelings on this latest episode, plans are full steam ahead for a Peaky Blinders film after the sixth season finishes, which creator Steven Knight has confirmed will star Tommy Shelby.

Meanwhile, Ada star Sophie Rundle told RadioTimes.com that the ending to this season won't be "neat", and that it will "keep the world alive".

Read more: Peaky Blinders' Amber Anderson says viewers will be "quite shocked" by what’s in store

Peaky Blinders airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm and is available to catch up on iPlayer now. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.