Peaky Blinders dance theatre show shares first-look trailer

Written by series creator Steven Knight in collaboration with Rambert Production, Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, the production will pick up at the end of World War One, and follow Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess "through their passionate love affair".

A first trailer has been released for Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby – an upcoming dance theatre show based on the hit Birmingham gangster drama.

The 60-second trailer gives audiences a taste of what’s to come from the show, scored to the familiar sound of Nick Cave's Red Right Hand – you can check it out in full below.

The show will have runs in both Birmingham and London later this year before embarking on a UK tour in 2023, visiting cities around the country including Southampton, Edinburgh, Salford, and Cardiff.

It features the 20 permanent members of the Rambert dance company on stage with a live band playing specially commissioned music and opens with Tommy and the Peaky Blinders fighting together in the trenches.

A fuller synopsis teases: "While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy’s gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken."

It's a good time to be a Peaky Blinders fan right now, with an official start date for the sixth and final season of the hit show having been confirmed earlier this week.

The show will return to BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 27th February 2022, with Cillian Murphy once again reprising his now-iconic role of Tommy Shelby.

Meanwhile, Knight has previously detailed plans to continue the story in a Peaky Blinders movie, although Murphy recently downplayed reports that the project is already moving ahead.

