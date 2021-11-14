Over half of us have lied about watching a TV show in order to impress, according to a RadioTimes.com survey.

Advertisement

1,300 people took part in the poll, and a whopping 52 per cent of those admitted to pretending they had watched something when they hadn’t. The remaining 48 per cent were the more honest bunch, saying they didn’t embellish the truth when it came to what they watch on telly.

Netflix hit Stranger Things was the top show viewers pretended to be familiar with, with 14 per cent specifically confessing they had fibbed about watching, despite never having seen a moment of the global sensation.

Next on the list is Game Of Thrones. HBO’s popular fantasy series, which aired on Sky on UK screens, divided opinions during its final run in 2019. But it became such a talking point either way that per cent of people who had never seen it still preferred to say that had rather than feel left out.

The final show in the top 3 that compelled TV fans to lie is Breaking Bad. The drama starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and even spawned a spin-off, Better Call Saul. Seven per cent of those who didn’t tune in to Breaking Bad claimed they did in order to join the conversation, with the show generating a huge genuine following between 2008 and 2013.

Completing the list are two other global favourites, The Crown and Schitt’s Creek.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

RadioTimes.com‘s Editorial Director Tim Glanfield said: “From the water cooler at work to dinner parties and pub tables up and down the land, the latest and the greatest shows often dominate conversation. Our survey illustrates just how much we love talking about TV, however, it’s a surprise to see just how many of us are not completely honest about what we’ve seen. With so much choice in a truly golden age of TV it’s almost impossible to see everything, so don’t be afraid to admit you’ve never tuned in… but if you must lie, don’t forget to mention The Upside Down!”

Top 5 shows people have lied about watching most:

Stranger Things (14 per cent) Game of Thrones (10 per cent) Breaking Bad (7 per cent) The Crown (2 per cent) Schitt’s Creek (1 per cent)

So, if you’ve ever pretended to be in the know about one of these five, you’re not alone!

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or browse our On Demand guide.