While Outlander fans were treated with the release of prequel series Blood of My Blood this summer, the last time they caught up with Jamie and Claire was the start of the year, when the final episode of season 7 aired.

Now, finally, we have news of when the show's eighth season, which will bring the show to a close, will air – and there isn't too much longer to wait.

The eighth season will officially start airing on MGM+ in the UK on Saturday 7th March 2026, one day after it debuts in the US on STARZ on Friday 6th March.

The synopsis for season 8 says that, as it begins, "Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence".

The synopsis continues: "With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together.

"While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside.

"Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun."

The final season will of course see stars including Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, and Izzy Meikle-Small returning to their central roles, one last time.

Thankfully, this won't be the last time Outlander fans will return to Diana Gabaldon's universe on screen, as Blood of My Blood has already been renewed for a second season, continuing to tell the dual love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents – and there are potential other spin-offs on the way too.

Outlander season 8 will start airing on MGM+ in the UK from Saturday 7th March 2026, and on Starz in the US from Friday 6th March. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

