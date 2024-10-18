Hinting at what's to come, she told crowds (via The AV Club): "The most talked about episode will be the 11th. Bring your whiskey and tissues. It will be talked about in many ways."

The in-depth look at Outlander season 7 part 2 may offer some clues as to what she's referring to, with the suspenseful promo seeming to suggest that Jamie suffers a potentially fatal injury on the battlefield.

Watch now, ahead of Outlander's return to Starz (in the US) and MGM+ (in the UK) on Friday 22nd November 2024.

Outlander is set to conclude with its eighth season, which wrapped production last month, with Davis confirming what had been suspected – that the show will end differently to the books by Diana Gabaldon.

The author, who is currently writing her tenth – and possibly final – Outlander novel said she was "not upset" by the series deviating from her source material.

"It was possible for me to be objective about it because it was well done and will work nicely for the show," Gabaldon explained at the same NYCC panel.

Last summer, showrunner Davis spoke to RadioTimes.com about Outlander season 7 part 2, revealing that she believed it to be "even better" than part 1 and that she was "so excited" for fans to see it.

She added: "It’s just, there’s so many twists and turns and up and downs and just crazy stuff that happens to our characters.

"If anything, I think we’ve just ratcheted it up one more level for the second half. I’m super excited."

Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres on Starz (US) and MGM+ (UK) on Friday 22nd November 2024.

