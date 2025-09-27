As of now, we have to wait patiently as the series adopts a skip week, meaning that the finale won't be landing on our screens for another couple of weeks.

Teasing what's to come at the end of season 1 of Outlander: Blood of my Blood, Harriet Slater told RadioTimes.com that as for her and Brian, "they’re not married, married, they’re handfast which is like an engagement".

She explains: "They have a year and a day from that moment to get married so still in the eyes of the world, she’s an unmarried woman.

"But she still can’t necessarily speak about it because he’s a Fraser and that’s not okay. It’s not easy, her family still don’t know, her brothers don’t know [about Brian]. Let’s just say there’s still many, many obstacles for them both to overcome.”

As for Brian himself, Jamie Roy joked: “And Brian, he’s a b*****d, he’ll always be a b*****d – not much changes there."

He continued: "But we do get to see him become his own man as we go and he’s not scared to stand up, like we see in episode 6. Ultimately, make the decision whether he’s going to stay or leave for Ellen.”

When we posed the question of how things end for both the characters and the audience at the end of season 1, showrunner Matthew B Roberts said: “The mood I wanted to strike – for the fans was ‘Oh my god, what’s going to happen next’ and for the characters, I want ‘Oh my god, what’s going to happen next’.”

But it also seems as though things could potentially be looking up for Julia, with Hermione Corfield teasing: “At the end of season 1, Julia is in a hopeful place and things are looking like they could be going in the right direction. There’s been a lot of work to get there and a lot of difficulties that they’ve had to face. But by the end of the series, it’s looking rosy.”

Whether that means things are looking rosy because of a reunion with Henry or simply because her and her child are safe, we'll just have to wait and see.

Similarly, previously chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Conor MacNeill (who plays Ned Gowan in the series) said that things aren't quite as positive on the side of the MacKenzie clan.

He admitted: "This won’t be too shocking, but they are left in a serious state of crisis by the end of season one. And the family MacKenzie are facing, once again, potential upheaval as always in that world.

"The Jacobite rising is on the horizon at the end, the rebellion is on the horizon at the end of season one. And so we really dig into that in season two. It’s coming and war is very much coming. So that brings with it all the things that comes with that kind of a social environment. So that's going to be really exciting to watch."

Speaking a bit more about what's to come in season 2, MacNeill said: "We've been filming this week and yeah, it’s pretty phenomenal. We're still waiting on more scripts and I'm like, genuinely our entire cast is sat being like, ‘What's going to happen?’ You know, we're like flying through them when you get them into your email. Yeah, it's going to be exciting. And of course, as always, lots of romance."

