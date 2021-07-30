Outer Banks season 2 episode 6 pays tribute to late actor Carol Sutton

The new season of Netflix’s Outer Banks pays tribute to the late Carol Sutton, an actor who guest starred in the show’s sixth episode.

Sutton, who plays Me Maw in Outer Bank’s second series, died in December 2020 at the age of 76 due to complications related to COVID-19.

Best known for starring in Steel Magnolias and 2004 biopic Ray, Sutton had recently appeared in Lovecraft Country, Messiah, Roots and True Detective.

Throughout her 46-year acting career, Sutton took on roles in American Horror Story, 21 Jump Street, Inside Out, Pride, Scream: The TV Series and Scream Queens among other popular series and films.

In the sixth episode of Outer Banks season two, Sutton plays Pope’s (Jonathan Davies) great-grandmother who discloses a shocking family secret she’s kept for years about the mysterious key Pope has been searching for.

The episode ends with a title card which reads, “In loving memory of Carol Sutton” before the credits roll while Strange by Celeste plays.

Filming for the new series began in August 2020 in South Carolina and ended in April 2021, with season two following John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), who’re on the run from the police whilst searching for gold stolen by Sarah’s father Ward in the Bahamas.

The Netflix teen drama follows a group of teens living along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where there’s a divide between the Pogues, the working class residents, and the Kooks, who are the wealthy holidaymakers.

The series follows the Pogue teenagers as they try to search for John B’s missing father and discover what happened to him, whilst stumbling across a legendary treasure connected to his disappearance.

Outer Banks is available to stream on Netflix