Will there be a One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2?
The story of the Buendía family has only just begun.
Netflix is no stranger to adaptations, but the streamer has rarely tackled material as esteemed as One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez, which is now available on the streaming service.
The epic tale, considered by many to be one of the greatest ever written, tells the story of several generations of the Buendía family, who are condemned to live 100 years of solitude, as the title references.
Their story unfolds in a fictional town called Macondo, and was long thought impossible to adapt, with Márquez expressing doubt over the concept of a film version prior to his death in 2014.
Runtime was a primary concern, given the sprawling nature of his narrative, which is why the dawn of the streaming age presented a genuine opportunity to tackle the impressive text.
Early reactions suggest that the team behind the show have managed to capture the brilliance of the source material – but when can we expect the rest of the episodes to drop?
Read on for everything we know so far about One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2.
Yes, One Hundred Years of Solitude will return for season 2 on Netflix.
The streamer has ordered 16 episodes of the show in total, which were filmed back-to-back, but will be released in two separate 'parts' consisting of eight chapters each.
When could One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2 be released?
Netflix has not yet confirmed when One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2 will be released, but it typically releases 'parts' within a year of each other.
In the case of The Witcher season 3, there was a break of only one month between part 1 and 2, as was the case with Emily in Paris season 4, while Cobra Kai has seen longer hiatuses of four months between its own three batches.
For that reason, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly when One Hundred Years of Solitude will drop its remaining episodes, but we predict it will be no later than winter 2026 – and potentially much sooner than that.
Who could star in One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2?
One Hundred Years of Solitude will retain some of the same cast members in season 2 (or 'part 2'), with some new characters entering the fray as the story moves from generation to generation.
The main cast of One Hundred Years of Solitude includes:
- Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía
- Jerónimo Barón as young Aureliano Buendía
- Santiago Vásquez as teenage Aureliano Buendía
- Marco González as José Arcadio Buendía
- Diego Vásquez as older José Arcadio Buendía
- Leonardo Soto as José Arcadio's son
- Susana Morales as Úrsula Iguarán
- Marleyda Soto as older Úrsula Iguarán
- Carlos Suaréz as Aureliano Iguarán
- Moreno Borja as Melquiades
- Viña Machado as Pilar Ternera
- Ruggero Pasquarelli as Pietro Crespi
- Ella Becerra as Petronila
What will happen in One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2?
The second part of One Hundred Years of Solitude will conclude this adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's celebrated novel, revealing the fate of the Buendía family and the town of Macondo.
Is there a One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2 trailer?
There's no trailer for season 2 just yet, but you can remind yourself of the highlights from season 1 below:
One Hundred Years of Solitude is available to stream on Netflix.
