Their story unfolds in a fictional town called Macondo, and was long thought impossible to adapt, with Márquez expressing doubt over the concept of a film version prior to his death in 2014.

Runtime was a primary concern, given the sprawling nature of his narrative, which is why the dawn of the streaming age presented a genuine opportunity to tackle the impressive text.

Early reactions suggest that the team behind the show have managed to capture the brilliance of the source material – but when can we expect the rest of the episodes to drop?

Read on for everything we know so far about One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2.

Will there be a One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2?

Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía in One Hundred Years of Solitude. Netflix

Yes, One Hundred Years of Solitude will return for season 2 on Netflix.

The streamer has ordered 16 episodes of the show in total, which were filmed back-to-back, but will be released in two separate 'parts' consisting of eight chapters each.

When could One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2 be released?

One Hundred Years of Solitude. Netflix

Netflix has not yet confirmed when One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2 will be released, but it typically releases 'parts' within a year of each other.

In the case of The Witcher season 3, there was a break of only one month between part 1 and 2, as was the case with Emily in Paris season 4, while Cobra Kai has seen longer hiatuses of four months between its own three batches.

For that reason, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly when One Hundred Years of Solitude will drop its remaining episodes, but we predict it will be no later than winter 2026 – and potentially much sooner than that.

Who could star in One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2?

One Hundred Years of Solitude. Netflix

One Hundred Years of Solitude will retain some of the same cast members in season 2 (or 'part 2'), with some new characters entering the fray as the story moves from generation to generation.

The main cast of One Hundred Years of Solitude includes:

Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía

Jerónimo Barón as young Aureliano Buendía

Santiago Vásquez as teenage Aureliano Buendía

Marco González as José Arcadio Buendía

Diego Vásquez as older José Arcadio Buendía

Leonardo Soto as José Arcadio's son

Susana Morales as Úrsula Iguarán

Marleyda Soto as older Úrsula Iguarán

Carlos Suaréz as Aureliano Iguarán

Moreno Borja as Melquiades

Viña Machado as Pilar Ternera

Ruggero Pasquarelli as Pietro Crespi

Ella Becerra as Petronila

What will happen in One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2?

The second part of One Hundred Years of Solitude will conclude this adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's celebrated novel, revealing the fate of the Buendía family and the town of Macondo.

Is there a One Hundred Years of Solitude season 2 trailer?

There's no trailer for season 2 just yet, but you can remind yourself of the highlights from season 1 below:

One Hundred Years of Solitude is available to stream on Netflix.

