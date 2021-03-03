The Undoing star Nicole Kidman announces her next TV project

We whole-heartedly approve of the recent trend of film stars making incredible TV dramas, particularly in the case of Nicole Kidman.

Advertisement

Firstly she gave us two series of the brilliant Big Little Lies, alongside Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Then came her Golden Globe-nominated performance in unmissable lockdown thriller The Undoing, opposite Hugh Grant.

Now Kidman has announced another TV project, which will undoubtedly be equally addictive.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Kidman is set to star in new Apple TV anthology series, Roar, written by the creators of axed Netflix show, GLOW. The eight-part anthology series is based on a book of short stories by popular author Cecilia Ahern, and each half hour episode will be told from a new female character’s point of view. The impressive cast list also includes Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo and Merritt Weaver.

It seems that anthology series are all the rage right now, with Amazon Prime Video announcing a glittering cast list for the second series of Modern Love, as well as promoting its current dystopian series Soulmates.

Roar isn’t the only new TV series Kidman has signed up to – she has filmed another TV adaptation of a Liane Moriarty book (we’re not complaining), the author behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Nine Perfect Strangers tells the story of a group of characters attending a spa retreat run by a mysterious woman. Needless to say, it all goes horribly wrong. The series, which is expected to air later this year, also stars Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans and we can’t wait to binge watch it in one sitting.

Advertisement

There is no air date for Roar or Nine Perfect Strangers yet, but we will keep you posted as soon as we have more details. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.