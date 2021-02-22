Kit Harington announces new TV role alongside Anna Paquin, Miranda Richardson and Tom Burke

Kit Harington has been very choosy with his projects since Game of Thrones finished in 2019. To be honest, we miss him.

We’ve only seen him appear in one new TV role since bidding farewell to Jon Snow, popping up as a guest star on Netflix drama, Criminal.

So we’re thrilled to see he has signed up for another small screen project, namely Amazon Prime Video’s anthology series, Modern Love. The show consists of standalone episodes, each telling the story of a different romance or family relationship, based on the weekly New York Times column of the same name.

Harington joins a glittering list of well-known stars signing up for series two, including Strike actor Tom Burke, True Blood’s Anna Paquin, Blackadder legend Miranda Richardson and Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver. We don’t know anything about the plots yet, but we know the series will explore love “in all its forms” across different ages, classes and life circumstances, in episodes lasting roughly 30 minutes.

Showrunner John Carney can’t wait to bring the new series to screen, and hopes that the show will feel more relevant than ever. “We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most. With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

Series one of Modern Love also featured an impressive cast, including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Dev Patel and even Ed Sheeran.

Series one of Modern Love is available to view on Amazon Prime Video now, with the second series expected later this year. If you’re looking for something else to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.