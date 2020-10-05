Deadline reported the decision was forced on it by the COVID-19 industry shutdown.

GLOW co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline: “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

Flahive and Mensch added: “We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job.”

GLOW had actually begun filming season four when the pandemic decimated the industry in March. One episode was completed and another had been started.

GLOW fans are upset, to say the least. "WE CAN WAIT A YEAR!" shouted one fan.

Another fan wrote: "The thing I especially loved about #GLOW was that I got to see the stories of so many different women being told. There was racial, sexual, and body diversity abound. It makes me so sad it won't be coming back. It makes me angry these stories aren't more valued."

Season three followed the ladies as they took Las Vegas by storm and fans were desperate to see what happened next. Many called on Netflix to reverse the reversal.

