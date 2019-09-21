"Hey! Good news! One more round!" Maron wrote on Twitter.

"Excited to announce that GLOW will be back for a fourth and final season!" Brie wrote on Instagram. "I wish I never had to say goodbye to these characters, but I am so grateful to get one more round with our incredible team. You better believe we’re GLOWing out with a bang!"

The third season of the show ended with the news that GLOW producer Bash Howard had secured the takeover of a TV station, which the team will use to produce their wrestling show on a much bigger scale. However, many of the relationships between the cast remain fractured, not least that of Debbie (Betty Gilpin) and Ruth (Alison Brie), who fell out in the finale once again.

More like this

Meanwhile, Sam (Maron) is off working on a movie with his daughter.

Show creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said that they took a risk in ending season three on a cliffhanger - but it has certainly paid off now.

Advertisement

"We have a full story to tell and whether or not we’re idiots for not giving ourselves an ending this season remains to be seen," Flahive told The Hollywood Reporter. "We've played it this way every season, where we’ve sort of left it all on the field. This show has a big heart and a big cast and big story to tell, and other people are not going to set that limit for us. We can’t do that, because it wouldn’t be fair to what we’re trying to do. We’d love to have the opportunity to give the show a satisfying ending."