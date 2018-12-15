The new episodes will be released on Friday 16th November.

The new season, now known simply as Narcos: Mexico, stars Diego Luna and Michael Peña, with Luna playing Guadalajara crime boss Félix Gallardo and Peña as DEA agent Kiki Camarena.

Camarena moves from California to Mexico with his wife and young son to take on the rising drug trafficking challenge as the Guadalajara Cartel moves to establish control over the criminal enterprise.

The series will also see a new time period, as the action shifts to the early 1980s.

"Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganised confederation of independent growers and dealers," Netflix explains in a statement. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire."

By the sounds of things, Luna will play a very different kind of drug baron both to Pedro Pascal’s Pablo Escobar in seasons one and two and the Cali Cartel leaders in season three.

A release from Netflix describes his character as “quiet but bold, inscrutable but sharp-minded, to all appearances he is a benevolent leader, loyal to his friends, associates, and employees…but his ambition comes before all else.”

Watch the date announcement trailer below.

