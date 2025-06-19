So, when a blank puzzle is found on a dead body uncovered in a graveyard, the police turn to her to help them solve the mystery.

"But the eccentric Cora isn’t who she claims to be, and as she throws herself into a murder case that has the town’s residents baffled, she starts to gather allies and enemies in equal measure," reads the official synopsis.

Speaking about her character, Logan said: "She’s not great [at detective work] to start with, but by the end of the first episode she decides she’s actually quite good at the sleuthing, and she does eventually manage to help solve quite a few of these strange murders, so she gives herself a pat on the back… even though the police are fed up of her interference!

"I think they might be a bit jealous of the fact she tends to get it right. She starts off in a small way, but then gets right into it and sees crime solving as her forte."

Alongside Logan, the cast includes a number of recognisable faces, plus some you might not be familiar with.

Find out more about the major players below.

Murder Most Puzzling cast: Who stars in 5 series?

Phyllis Logan as Cora Felton

Charlotte Hope as Sherry Carter

Alistair Brammer as Anton Grant

Adam Best as DCI Hooper

Nick Danan as DS Sam Brody

Jack Weise as PC Danny Finley

Richard Croxford as Mayor Firth

Amber Mendez-Martin as Katy Hooper

David Crowley as Stuart Tanner

Yasmin Seky as Becky Baidwan

Conor Sánchez as Jimmi Potter

Conor Doran as Casey Roth

Dearbháile Mckinney as Pamela Hawkins

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the cast before, read on.

Phyllis Logan plays Cora Felton

Phyllis Logan as Cora Felton aka The Puzzle Lady. 5

Who is Cora Felton? She's famous up and down the land for her crossword puzzles. Shortly after she moves to the market town of Bakerbury with her niece, a detective winds up helping the police solve the murder of a young girl.

What else has Phyllis Logan been in? She's best known for Downton Abbey, Lovejoy, Another Time, Another Place and Secrets & Lies. More recently, she appeared in The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Shetland, Guilt, Miss Austen and Misbehaviour.

Charlotte Hope plays Sherry Carter

Charlotte Hope as Sherry Carter. 5

Who is Sherry Carter? Cora's niece. Without Sherry, Cora's life would fall apart.

What else has Charlotte Hope been in? Her credits include The Spanish Princess, Game of Thrones, The English Game, Catch Me a Killer and Bancroft.

Alistair Brammer plays Anton Grant

Alistair Brammer as Anton Grant. 5

Who is Anton Grant? A tenacious journalist who sometimes oversteps the mark in pursuit of a story.

What else has Alistair Brammer been in? You might recognise him from Casualty, Dalgliesh and Valhalla Project.

Adam Best plays DCI Hooper

Adam Best as DCI Derek Hooper. 5

Who is DCI Hooper? He is leading an investigation into the murder of a girl found dead in a graveyard. He reaches out to Cora for help.

What else has Adam Best been in? He's best known for Hollyoaks.

Nick Danan plays DS Sam Brody

Nick Danan as DS Sam Brody. 5

Who is DS Sam Brody? A senior and trusted member of Hooper's team.

What else has Nick Danan been in? He has appeared in Say Nothing and Innocent.

Jack Weise plays PC Danny Finley

Jack Weise as PC Danny Finley. 5

Who is PC Danny Finley? He's part of Hooper's team. His boss often gets frustrated with him.

What else has Jack Weise been in? You might know him from The Hardacres.

Richard Croxford plays Mayor Firth

Richard Croxford as Mayor Firth. 5

Who is Mayor Firth? He is the overbearing mayor of Bakerbury, who often clashes with DCI Hooper. Firth would say that the people of the town come first, but he's more concerned about his own reputation.

What else has Richard Croxford been in? He's had roles in Bloodlands and Mrs Wilson.

Amber Mendez-Martin plays Katy Hooper

Amber Mendez-Martin as Katy Hooper. 5

Who is Katy Hooper? DCI Hooper's teenage daughter.

What else has Amber Mendez-Martin been in? This is her first TV role.

Additional Murder Most Puzzling cast includes:

David Crowley (Hollyoaks) plays Stuart Tanner - his wife disappears on her way home from a night out.

Yasmin Seky (Kin) plays Becky Baidwan - a lawyer. She used to be in a relationship with Anton.

Conor Sánchez (Mixtape) plays Jimmi Potter - the librarian's son. He becomes involved in solving the case.

Conor Doran (Dalgliesh) plays Casey Roth - his girlfriend Bonnie was believed to have died in an accident several years ago. But was there something more sinister at play?

Dearbháile Mckinney (Blue Lights) plays Pamela Hawkins - she has a connection to the case.

Murder Most Puzzling premieres on 5 at 8pm Thursday 19th June 2025.

