That mystery, which aired last week, kicks off a three-part series that is based on the popular Puzzle Lady Mysteries books by late author Parnell Hall.

On what attracted her to the role, Downton Abbey alum Logan said: "Cora is her own woman and that's what makes her intriguing – she wants a Bloody Mary for breakfast, so she has one, why not?

"Her niece despairs of her, and it's true that Cora does some things I shouldn't really laugh about. She's not PC at all, but she's a character that I absolutely believe.

"Of course, she has a big secret too, which will be quite dangerous if it comes out."

Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones, The Spanish Princess) co-stars as Cora's aforementioned niece, Sherry, while other characters drawn into the puzzle addict's orbit include Alistair Brammer as journalist Anton Grant and Yasmin Seky as lawyer Becky Baidwan.

Logan continued: "Everything Cora says and does feels completely believable, and that’s what gave me the confidence to play her – she was an easy character to grab and run with.

"Once I decided to play her in my own accent she just seemed to come to me, and she became an extension of me. Funnily enough, I do enjoy a cryptic crossword too. Even just before this interview I was sitting doing a crossword! I tend to do the one in the Metro, I do enjoy it."

However, the similarities between Logan and her Murder Most Puzzling character have to stop somewhere, with the actor describing herself as a "pretty useless detective" – despite past experience with the genre.

Phyllis Logan stars in Murder Most Puzzling. 5

She added: "When I was in Shetland, the ending was a complete surprise to me!"

Murder Most Puzzling continues next week, with the synopsis for episode 2 reading: "At Bakerbury Prison, Cora interviews the unlikeable Darren who, five years ago, was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Anita.

"He insists he didn't do it, and points the finger at an eccentric local man. Cora suspects Darren is telling the truth, and her suspicions grow when prison boss Governor Peacock warns her off the investigation."

Murder Most Puzzling continues on 5 at 8pm on Thursday 26th June.

