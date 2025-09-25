Lewis famously played Hogwarts student Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter film adaptations. He'll be donning a different kind of robe for Murder Before Evensong, however, as witnessed in the recently released trailer.

Set in 1980s England, the drama follows Canon Daniel Clement (Lewis), the Rector of the fictional village of Champton, where he enjoys a peaceful existence alongside his widowed mother Audrey (Amanda Redman) and two dachshunds.

However, when Daniel announces plans to modernise the church, the parish is suddenly divided. Things become even more complicated when a dead body is discovered at the church, and Daniel soon finds himself entangled in a murder investigation.

"As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer," the official synopsis reads.

Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement and Amanda Redman as Audrey Clement in Murder Before Evensong. Channel 5

Alongside Lewis and Redman, the cast of the drama also includes Amit Shah (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), who stars as detective sergeant Neil Vanloo.

The cast is rounded out by Adam James (The Day of the Jackal), Meghan Treadway (One Day), Marion Bailey (The Crown), Amanda Hadingue (Kaos), Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives), Francis Magee (Kin), Nina Toussaint-White (Showtrial) and newcomer Alexander Delamain.

Behind the camera, Nick Hicks-Beach (DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders) is adapting the novel for the screen, while Fool Me Once's David Moore takes on directing duties.

Murder Before Evensong will launch on 5 on Tuesday 7th October at 9pm.

