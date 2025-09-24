The synopsis for the new season says: "Picking up the morning after the events of series 1, Bristol Police Detective Jeanette Kilburn has ended her marriage and found herself in bed with enigmatic psychologist Dr Sophia Craven.

"Jeanette’s hunt for the killers of young male asylum seekers takes a shocking new turn when a mummified body discovered in a church wall and a body in a freezer reveal a chilling connection."

Dougray Scott, Eve Myles and Katherine Kelly in The Crow Girl. Paramount+/Buccaneer

The synopsis continues: "As Jeanette digs deeper, Sophia begins to suspect Victoria Burkeman, her mysterious and unstable former patient who has previously been convicted for multiple murders, could be responsible.

"With the case growing darker, Sophia suspects Victoria is more familiar than she thought, and Jeanette must face the terrifying truth: the killer may be closer than she ever imagined."

On news of the renewal, screenwriter and executive producer Milly Thomas said: "I couldn't be more thrilled to jump back into the world of The Crow Girl. Jeanette, Sophia and Victoria's stories are a privilege to tell and, along with the wonders at [production company] Buccaneer Media and Paramount+, I'm excited to show everyone what we've created."

Meanwhile, Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer, UK for Paramount+ said: "We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with Buccaneer on The Crow Girl.

"The first season captivated audiences with its bold storytelling and standout performances, and we can’t wait to see where the team takes the story next."

It's been a busy year for Myles, who has also recently been seen in three major series on the BBC and ITV – The Guest, The Hack and Coldwater.

The Crow Girl is available to stream now on Paramount Plus – sign up here.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.