This means many viewers have already seen how the season, which stars Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy, ends, with plenty of twists and revelations about Fran's business and her interest in Ria.

But can fans expect to see more from the show in a second season? And will we find out more about what happened to Ria and Fran after the end of the season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for The Guest season 2.

Will there be The Guest season 2?

Gabrielle Creevy and Eve Myles in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Simon Ridgway

We don't yet know whether there will be The Guest season 2, but getting new episodes at some point is certainly possible.

While season 1 seemed to wrap up Ria and Fran's storyline pretty neatly, creator Matthew Barry has teased that the show was always intended to be an anthology of class-based thrillers in the style of The Talented Mr Ripley and Parasite.

He told the Royal Television Society magazine: "From the start, we planned to come back for another season. We’d still explore social mobility and class in a Ripley/Parasite-esque thriller, but with different characters and a different story."

Recently, Mail Online has reported that development has started on a second season, although that has yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any further news regarding The Guest season 2.

When would The Guest season 2 be released?

Gabrielle Creevy as and Eve Myles as Fran in The Guest. BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway

We don't yet know when The Guest season 2 would be released, given that the show has not currently been officially renewed.

However, we would imagine that production could start fairly quickly if it were to be greenlit, especially since it would likely feature a new cast, so there would be no need to wrangle the schedules of the season 1 cast.

Therefore, we could potentially see the second season arrive as soon as late 2026 – although for now, we will have to wait and see.

Who would return to star in The Guest season 2?

Sion Daniel Young and Bethan Mary-James in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Jake Morley

If The Guest is to return, it sounds like it will focus on a new set of characters, rather than returning to the stories of Ria and Fran.

It's therefore difficult to know who would star in the season. However, if any characters from season 1 were to return, there are plenty who could fit the bill, whether it's the two leads popping up in cameo appearances or one of the supporting characters taking on more of a central role.

Were any stars to return, we could imagine the following being in the line-up:

Gabrielle Creevy as Ria Powell

Eve Myles as Fran Sharp

Sion Daniel Young as Lee Mace

Bethan Mary-James as Sharla

Is there a trailer for The Guest season 2?

There isn't a trailer for The Guest season 2 yet, as the show has yet to be officially renewed. We will make sure to add any new footage in if and when we get it, and for now you can rewatch the season 1 trailer here.

