The Guest soundtrack: Full list of songs in the BBC thriller
The four-part series is available to watch in full on iPlayer now.
New four-part thriller series The Guest is available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer, and it centres on two women from very different worlds – Ria, played by Gabrielle Creevy, and Fran, played by Eve Myles.
The official synopsis for the series says: "The Guest is a fast-paced story that centres on the toxic and beguiling relationship between a successful business owner, Fran (Eve Myles), and her employee, Ria (Gabrielle Creevy).
"Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world. So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she’s intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life, and when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged.
"However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse. But just who is playing who?"
It continues: "Layered with intense drama, the first-look pictures offer a glimpse of the lead cast in their roles. The pictures showcase the disparity between Ria's and Francesca’s lives before becoming intertwined and eventually unhinged."
The cast of the series also includes Sion Daniel Young, Emun Elliott, Clive Russell, Julian Lewis Jones and Catherine Ayers, and the show features not only some sumptuous visuals and locations, but also an engrossing soundtrack, including some popular hits.
But just which songs features throughout the series? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to The Guest.
The Guest original score
The original music for The Guest has been composed by Blair Mowat.
Mowat has worked with the creative team behind the show before, having composed the score for Men Up, the TV film written and directed by The Guest's Matthew Barry and Ashley Way.
He has also worked on many other shows including Doctor Who spin-off Class, Nolly, After the Flood, McDonald & Dodds and the yearly A Ghost Story for Christmas specials.
The Guest soundtrack: All the songs featured
Episode 1
- MWY - Adwaith
- Lose Control - Teddy Swims
Episode 2
- Still Dreaming - Gillie
- Humanity - Lava La Rue
Episode 3
- Burn - Blewska
- Walking on Sunshine - Katrina And The Waves
Episode 4
- Miliwn - Adwaith
The Guest is available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.
