Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story soundtrack – All the songs in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series
Music plays quite a big part in the new Netflix series.
For a true crime series that focuses on such a dark case, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story isn't without its fair share of upbeat musical accompaniments.
The new nine-part Ryan Murphy series chronicles the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez.
As per the synopsis, the drama "dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences' modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?"
The official soundtrack comes from Emmy winner and 15-time Oscar nominee Thomas Newman (Skyfall, Elemental) and his daughter Julia, who previously collaborated on the score for Murphy's previous project, Feud: Capote vs the Swans.
But as for the rest of the songs featured, there are plenty of recognisable '90s tunes that accompany the gritty plotline. Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack of the new Netflix series.
Who composed the score for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?
The official soundtrack to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is composed by Thomas Newman and his daughter Julia Newman.
The father-daughter duo worked previously together on Feud, which marked Julia's first major musical outing on a production where she composed the score.
The official soundtrack has all the chilling songs you hear in the background of many of the show's most pivotal scenes and is available to stream now.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix series by episode
Episode 1
- Songbird - Kenny G
- Girl You Know It's True - Milli Vanilli
- Girl I'm Gonna Miss You - Milli Vanilli
- Blame It On the Rain - Milli Vanilli
Episode 2
- Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice
Episode 3
- Dirty Cash (Money Talks) [Sold Out 7 Inch Mix] - The Adventures of Stevie V
- The Power - Snap!
Episode 6
- Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
Episode 9
- Girl I'm Gonna Miss You - Milli Vanilli
