As per the synopsis, the drama "dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences' modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?"

The official soundtrack comes from Emmy winner and 15-time Oscar nominee Thomas Newman (Skyfall, Elemental) and his daughter Julia, who previously collaborated on the score for Murphy's previous project, Feud: Capote vs the Swans.

But as for the rest of the songs featured, there are plenty of recognisable '90s tunes that accompany the gritty plotline. Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack of the new Netflix series.

More like this

Who composed the score for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?

The official soundtrack to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is composed by Thomas Newman and his daughter Julia Newman.

The father-daughter duo worked previously together on Feud, which marked Julia's first major musical outing on a production where she composed the score.

The official soundtrack has all the chilling songs you hear in the background of many of the show's most pivotal scenes and is available to stream now.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix series by episode

Brad Culver as Gerald Chaleff, Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez and Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez. Miles Crist/Netflix

Episode 1

Songbird - Kenny G

Girl You Know It's True - Milli Vanilli

Girl I'm Gonna Miss You - Milli Vanilli

Blame It On the Rain - Milli Vanilli

Episode 2

Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice

Episode 3

Dirty Cash (Money Talks) [Sold Out 7 Inch Mix] - The Adventures of Stevie V

The Power - Snap!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Episode 6

Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House

Episode 9

Girl I'm Gonna Miss You - Milli Vanilli

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.