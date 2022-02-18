Money Heist: The Experience review – An exciting but brief attraction

That's why the launch of the show's final season late last year was such a big deal, with many viewers will still mourning the loss of the fast-paced Spanish thriller. If you're a fan looking to tide yourself over until Netflix's upcoming Berlin spin-off arrives on screens, consider stopping by London's Money Heist: The Experience , which places you at the centre of the show's pulse-pounding action.

There can be no downplaying the cultural importance of Money Heist . In a sense, it could be argued that the show paved the way for Squid Game in proving that audiences across the globe can be enraptured by a story told not in their native tongue. Meanwhile, the iconic red jumpsuit and Salvador Dalí mask combo has become a powerful symbol of resistance and solidarity, cropping up in numerous real-world protests over the past five years.

Having been left scratching my head by the event's somewhat vague website, I really had no idea what to expect as I turned up at the venue; an inconspicuous spot on a Kensington high street. Decked out to resemble an art gallery for the ultra-rich, attendees will be invited downstairs to a top secret auction of priceless works. Admittedly, some look more impressive than others, with a pair of high heels coated in glitter being among the more questionable exhibits.

But of course, we're not actually here to admire the art and it isn't long before the Professor's gang interrupts our peaceful evening. While I've been sworn to secrecy about plot details and specific elements of the experience, I can reveal that it veers closer to an interactive play than an escape room. Participants will be given tasks to complete but these are mostly supervised by a cast member who will tell you exactly what to do the moment you look stumped.

Nevertheless, my brief criminal career remained a genuine thrill from start to finish. While the characters are fairly broad, every member of the cast is completely committed and their enthusiasm is infectious. Donning a red jumpsuit and rushing from room to room, it's easy to become transfixed on the heist you've been drawn into, with my mind never once wandering for the duration of the piece.

Money Heist: The Experience

Based on the positive reaction of my colleague and accomplice Patrick, who has never seen Money Heist, I'm confident that those unfamiliar with the show would get some enjoyment out of this too. However, it would be advantageous to have seen at least some episodes as The Experience adoringly captures the spirit of its source material, finding time for double-crosses, romance, moral debates and even a virtual cameo appearance.

Certainly, the team at Fever do make the most of their time, although it is worth noting that at just over an hour in length, the more expensive showings perhaps don't have as much bang for their buck. While certain group tickets can be picked up for as little as £35 (a fair valuation), the price soars to as much as £53 at peak times, at which point it may come down to your personal budget and just how big a Money Heist fan you are.

If you do decide to take the plunge, a spirited attitude comes recommended. Those who go in with a willingness to embrace the premise and get involved where appropriate will undoubtedly get the most out of Money Heist: The Experience, while those too self-aware to do so might struggle. For me, well... I think this photo speaks for itself.

RadioTimes.com's Patrick Cremona and David Craig at Money Heist: The Experience

Money Heist: The Experience ends on Sunday 6th March. Buy tickets here. Money Heist seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix.

