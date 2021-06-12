Do you want the Money Heist ‘experience’? Fans invited to immersive live event based on the Netflix drama

The final season of hit Spanish-language drama Money Heist is on the way to Netflix later this year – and now UK fans have been given the chance to take part in an immersive theatre experience based on the series.

Advertisement

Money Heist: The Experience is set to launch in November and promises to give fans a “rush of pure adrenaline, excitement, and euphoria” by inviting them to become part of a team of robbers.

The show’s description reads, “Have you seen what we’ve managed to accomplish so far? It’s nothing compared to the stunt we’re planning to pull off next…

“In Money Heist: The Experience you’ll live out the first ever international robbery in person. Take part in this immersive experience full of special effects and endless surprises.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The experience will be held in “one of the most iconic venues in London” – although more exact details of that location have not been revealed at this stage – and it will last between an hour and 75 minutes.

The show will be open from 4pm to 9pm on weekdays and 11am to 9pm on weekends and holidays, with time slots available every 20 minutes.

It will include actors playing an assortment of characters, theatrical set design and an “exciting new plot”.

Meanwhile fans will also be given the chance to take a souvenir photo and hang out in a themed bar with appetizers, merchandise and bespoke cocktails.

In addition to the London event, similar shows are being held at various locations around the world, including Paris, Mexico City, New York and Miami – all of which can be booked now.

And a host of other cities including Madrid, Berlin, and Rome have all been announced as locations of future heists.

Money Heist first launched on Netflix in 2017 and has become an international sensation, with the fifth and final season set to arrive in two parts in September and December this year.

Advertisement

Money Heist seasons one to four are now available on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.