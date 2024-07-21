As Chrissie starts receiving death threats, we are told about a mysterious curse, which apparently leads to a death.

Barnaby jokes that the case might need a "paranormal investigator rather than a detective".

The new episode, called A Grain of Truth, is set to see a feud erupting between the Larktons and Denise Bantrig, the landlady of the Highwayman Inn, as well as Maria, who runs the old village cafe.

Things take a sinister turn with Chrissie begins to hallucinate and is nearly killed as she staggers into the mill pond in a trance-like state. When patrons at the pub are similarly affected, Fleur has a hunch that some seeded rolls that Chrissie ate were contaminated.

When a farmer is murdered, Barnaby and Winter must then work out the truth before the killer can strike again.

Hendrix has revealed that the episode features "a genuinely big stunt", explaining: "We were filming at Mapledurham, which is the last working watermill on the Thames.

"There was this big Archimedes' screw, which is this massive sort of drill-like turbine that is part of the mill, because it churns the water which turns the wheel that mills the grain - or something like that!

"So, we were essentially in a lake around a water mill. And a character is tied to this huge screw, they are knocked unconscious, and the screw is slowly pulling them towards certain death.

"Winter arrives, jumps out of the car and leaps from some height into the water. My aim is to hold up the victim while trying to untie them. And it was one of those stunts where I thought, 'This will be no big deal, I'm a pretty competent swimmer.'

"But I’ll tell you what, it was really, really hard work.

"Obviously, it was all controlled and safe, but the general pressure of the water makes it very hard, and I'm pretty fit. But by the end of it we were both shattered, but I just feel it was a really great day.

"And those days, I love them because I feel like the stunt team really have something to help us with, we really have stuff to do and it's actually quite hard.

"So, by the end of the day, you have that feeling of achievement. I think we really pulled that off, and I hope it's going to look good."

Midsomer Murders continues on ITV1 on Tuesday 23rd July at 8pm. Catch up on ITVX.

