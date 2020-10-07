Midsomer Murders begins filming on season 22 with Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix

Filming is currently underway on the latest series of Midsomer Murders, promising another batch of shocking and bizarre mysteries for Detective John Barnaby to unravel.

This marks the show’s 22nd series on ITV, starting way back in 1997 with John Nettles in the lead role, before Neil Dudgeon took over almost a decade ago in March 2011.

The series has captivated fans for such an extended period of time with its unusual murder cases, which often feature larger-than-life characters and a darkly comedic edge.

The upcoming episodes feature a slate of intriguing premises, from an urban myth becoming a murderous reality to a post-operative heart rehabilitation club whose members’ dreams of a second chance at life are cut short.

The new series will also include an episode set appropriately during a murder mystery weekend and another at a twisted scarecrow festival, while one instalment will focus on the deadly secrets of an amateur dramatics company.

Midsomer Murders has never had trouble attracting talented performers from across the landscape of British television, with Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Mark Williams (Father Brown) and Maimie McCoy (Van Der Valk) confirmed for the series 22 premiere.

Meanwhile, regular cast members Nick Hendrix, Annette Badland and Fiona Dolman will also return, portraying DS Jamie Winter, pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins, and Sarah Barnaby respectively.

Executive producer Michele Buck said: “We are very pleased ITV has asked us to produce more Midsomer Murders. We will have our signature mix of tantalising mysteries, wonderful guest stars and stunning locations while also maintaining a safe working environment for all our cast and crew in these current challenging circumstances.”

Dudgeon added: “Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly there won’t be as much hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices! It’s bound to be a bit strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully we can all keep each other safe and shoot another great series.”

Midsomer Murders series 22 has no confirmed premiere date just yet, but we do know it will consist of six episodes in total.

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV. While you’re waiting for new episodes, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.