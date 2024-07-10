According to a synopsis, the episode will follow John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) as he investigates a murder at Challis Court – a gated estate which serves as a tight-knit community for retired police officers.

As he begins to look into the case, he soon realises that the killer is likely to be an ex-police officer too.

The episode also includes a guest appearance from Oppenheimer star Tom Conti, who will be playing Barnaby's former boss and now Challis Court resident Sebastian Cabot.

Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Dudgeon teased that the episode was like Line of Duty "with a Midsomer twist".

"Something happens in a retirement home for ex-coppers, and it’s difficult because we realise early on we may be feeling the collar of one of our own," he said.

Meanwhile, fans won't have to wait too long for another new episode – with the next instalment set to air the following week, at 8pm on Tuesday 23rd July.

That episode is titled A Grain of Truth, and will revolve around events at a trendy organic bakery in a restored mill which has been causing resentment among several villagers.

The episode description teases that while the initial complaints are not taken seriously, several people end up being dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic before someone ends up dead – prompting the start of Barnaby's investigation.

Midsomer Murders if one of ITV's longest-running dramas, debuting in 1997 and evolving into a mainstay of the TV schedules.

Dudgeon has led the cast as DCI John Barnaby since season 13 in 2010, after taking over from original star John Nettles, who played John's older cousin DCI Tom Barnaby.

Chatting to Radio Times magazine about whether it's easier to play the lead role after 14 years doing so, Dudgeon said: "It was hard at the beginning because John had done it for 14 years.

"If they’d cancelled me after one series, that would have been embarrassing! It gets easier, but I try to keep it fresh. Even if I’ve gone through the script 50 times, I’ll look at it again and have another thought. It’s still extremely pleasant and I’m extremely grateful."

The episode will also see Nick Hendrix return as Barnaby's right-hand man, DS Jamie Winter, with the rest of the new episode's cast set to be confirmed in due course.

It is not yet clear when the final episode in the current season, titled Dressed to Kill, will air – but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know.

Midsomer Murders returns to ITV1 on Tuesday 16th July. Catch up on ITVX.

Midsomer Murders returns to ITV1 on Tuesday 16th July. Catch up on ITVX.