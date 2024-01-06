The series prompted a further 50 potential victims to seek legal advice regarding the scandal, with the BBC reporting that several former subpostmasters have made enquiries, according to lawyer Neil Hudgell.

As originally reported by The Times, the Met released a statement in which it said it was "investigating potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions" including "monies recovered from subpostmasters as a result of prosecutions or civil actions".

The statement continued: "The Met is investigating potential offences of perjury and perverting the course of justice. These potential offences arise out of investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Post Office.

"The investigation was launched in January 2020 following a referral from the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions]. Two people have been interviewed under caution. Nobody has been arrested."

Speaking about the 50 new enquiries, Hudgell said that the "majority were not prosecuted but lost their livelihoods, lost their homes".

He added: "There's a small handful of people who were convicted that have come forward, three in total at the moment, which is obviously a tiny number proportionate to those that are still out there."

In 2020, Tim Parker, then-chairman of the Post Office, said he was "sincerely sorry" on behalf of the company for its "historical failings".

"Post Office is resetting its relationship with postmasters with reforms that prevent such past events ever happening again," he added.

The Post Office also previously encouraged "people who believe they were wrongly convicted, for any reason, to consider an appeal".

Mr Bates vs the Post Office debuted on New Year's Day and was met with near-unanimous praise from both viewers and critics.

As well as Jones and Dolan, the four-part series featured a stellar ensemble cast including Julie Hesmondhalgh, Alex Jennings, Ian Hart, Lia Williams and Will Mellor – the latter of whom said during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that "we have to hold people accountable for what they've done".

