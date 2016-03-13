Doctor Thorne lives in the village of Greshamsbury with his illegitimate niece Mary, whose mother has left for Australia. He is also business advisor to railway millionaire Sir Roger Scatcherd and helps conduct his financial dealings with Francis Gresham, Lord of Greshamsbury Estate.

After winning a Bafta starring as Rev, Hollander has dabbled as Dylan Thomas (A Poet in New York) and can currently be found over on BBC1 as the unhinged sidekick Corky in The Night Manager. His earlier film roles include Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End, and satirical comedy In the Loop with the other Doctor, Peter Capaldi.

Mary Thorne (Stefanie Martini)

Mary is young and beautiful, but unfortunately she is also poor. Frank Gresham, the handsome son and heir of Greshamsbury Estate, wants to marry Mary, but she's concerned about her low rank and breeding.

Stefanie recently featured in the latest series of ITV Morse prequel Endeavour, but this is her first full returning television role.

Lady Arabella Gresham (Rebecca Front)

The Gresham family fortune is on the rocks, and lady Arabella is trying to salvage the situation. She is keen to clinch an engagement for her reluctant son Frank with miss Dunstable, a rich American heiress, whilst keeping Mary away from Greshamsbury Manor.

Well known for playing Nicola Murray in Armando Iannucci’s The Thick of it, Rebecca Front’s had a busy couple of years on screen. She was the scheming Anna Drubetskaya in the BBC’s War and Peace, and featured in the 2015 drama film The Eichmann Show. You may also have caught her in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new comedy Grimsby.

Sir Roger Scatcherd (Ian McShane)

Railway tycoon sir Roger Scatcherd is largely confined to his bed as a drunken mess. Doctor Thorne comes to see him firstly to check on his health, and then to check on how much more land he wants to buy off Francis Gresham. Although Sir Roger is close to the doctor, there’s a dark history between the two men involving the details of Mary’s birth.

For TV viewers McShane will always be antiques dealer Lovejoy, but he’s also featured recently as movie villain Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. And he’s been everything in between, from having voice roles in Shrek the Third and Kung Fu Panda, to bagging rolls in season six of Game of Thrones AND the upcoming American Gods series (based on the Neil Gaiman novel).

Frank Gresham (Harry Richardson)

Frank has promised sweetheart Mary that he’ll marry her, and riles against his mum and his aunt when they try and talk him out of it. He agrees to visit Miss Dunstable out of courtesy, but their meting proves to be an unexpected surprise.

Doctor Thorne marks Harry Richardson's TV drama debut.

Francis Gresham (Richard McCabe)

Foolish investments have squandered the Gresham fortune, and Francis is left to rue what his father had worked so hard to build. Despite their hardships, he still wants Frank to follow his heart and marry penniless Mary.

McCabe is known for his work onstage where he’s won both an Olivier and Tony award (both for his portrayal of PM Harold Wilson in The Audience). On TV he’s appeared in Peaky Blinders as Churchill, and featured in TV miniseries The Great Fire and Channel 4’s Indian Summers.

Countess De Courcy (Phoebe Nicholls)

As Lady Arabella’s sister, the countess is just as keen to see her nephew marry into money for the sake of the family. She approves of her daughter Augusta’s marriage to Moffat (despite his odious manner), as he is a man of good breeding and fortune.

In 2015 Nicholls has been involved with the historical fantasy series Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, as well as psychological drama Fortitude set in the Arctic Circle. She also worked with Doctor Thorne writer Julian Felllowes in Downton Abbey as the Marchioness of Flintshire.

Miss Dunstable (Alison Brie)

Miss Dunstable is the affluent new bachelorette on the scene, and she knows it. Rich and well bred, she takes a liking to Frank Gresham, but is weary of single men courting her for money.

American actress Alison Brie is probably best known for her starring turn in Community, but you might also have spotted her in Mad Men playing Trudy Campbell. She’s also featured in The Five-Year Engagement with Emily Blunt and the recent romcom Sleeping With Other People.

Augusta Gresham (Gwyneth Keyworth)

Augusta is engaged to Moffat but is not entirely thrilled by the prospect. She’s also excluded Mary from being a bridesmaid because of her mother’s snobbish attitude towards her.

Gresham appeared in the most recent series of Game of Thrones as Clea, as well as having a part in the Channel 4 fantasy drama Misfits.

Alexandrina De Courcy (Kate O’Flynn)

Alexandrina makes cattish remarks about Mary’s status and breeding. She also has a playful interest in Moffat, and toys with his affections right under Augusta’s nose.

Kate O’Flynn has featured in the police comedy drama No Offence as well as BBC’s Ordinary Lies. Her most recent film role was in the biopic Mr. Turner, with Timothy Spall playing the artist.

Beatrice Gresham (Nell Barlow)

Beatrice doesn’t understand why Mary Thorne is being excluded from Augusta’s wedding, and also wants Frank and her to be married.

This is newcomer Nell Barlow's first role for television.

Mr Moffat (Danny Kirrane)

A man of good fortune and solid political prospects in the village of Greshamsbury, but not much more.

Kirrane's been in TV series Trollied and science fiction film Automata with Antonio Banderas. Look out for him in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Patience Oriel (Cressida Bonas)

Patience is a close friend of Beatrice's.

Prince Harry's former flame is an actress, dancer and model, with theatre credits including The Importance of Being Earnest to her name.

Doctor Thorne airs on ITV on Sunday 6th March at 9pm