Sky has announced that it is in production on a brand new comic crime thriller called Meantime, based on Frankie Boyle's novel of the same name.

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The novel is being adapted into a six-part series by both Boyle and Neil Webster, with Jon S Baird (Tetris) directing. James McAvoy (His Dark Materials) will lead the cast, with a first-look image of McAvoy on set having been unveiled (below).

Joining McAvoy in the cast will be Doctor Who legend Christopher Eccleston, along with Jamie Michie (Hijack), Shauna MacDonald (Summerwater), Josette Simon (The Forsytes), Janine Harouni (The Batman), Mark Bonnar (Line of Duty), Shirley Henderson (Dept. Q), Benedict Wong (3 Body Problem) and Emun Elliott (The Gold).

Laurie Brett (EastEnders), Martin Quinn (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Jordan Young (Vigil), Lois Chimimba (Coldwater), Michael Moreland (River City), Joy McAvoy (Two Doors Down), Hanna Stanbridge (River City), Greg Hemphill (Dinosaur), Robin Laing (Outlander), Kate Donnelly (Karen Pirie) and George Robinson (The War Between the Land and the Sea) round out the cast.

James McAvoy behind the scenes of Meantime. Sky

The synopsis for Meantime, which will be released on Sky in 2027, says that it follows "Felix McAveety (McAvoy), a full-time addict whose best friend is found murdered in a Glasgow park, leaving him as the police’s most convenient suspect".

The synopsis continues: "In a fog of intoxication and paranoia, Felix sets out to clear his name, enlisting the help of an ageing former Detective Inspector turned crime novelist (Simon) and a chaotic friend (Michie).

"Their search for the truth becomes an exhilarating and frequently laugh-out-loud race through the murkier edges of contemporary Scotland, as events rapidly spiral out of control around him."

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Meantime is comedian and writer Boyle's first novel, which was released in 2022. As well as his stand-up comedy and non-fiction books, Boyle is known for his appearances on shows such as Mock the Week and Taskmaster.

Meantime will be available on Sky and NOW in 2027. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

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