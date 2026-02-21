❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Doctor Who showrunner reveals reason behind tragic The War Between the Land and the Sea death
Spoilers alert, just in case you still haven't seen the latest Doctor Who miniseries.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Saturday, 21 February 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad