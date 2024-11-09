The series has already aired in the US and seen rave reactions from fans and critics, and finally viewers in the UK will get a chance to watch it, with it set to debut on Sky Witness and NOW on Tuesday 26 November. .

For those who haven't seen the original version of Matlock, never fear - this new show is completely divorced from that one, and in fact, that series is actually a TV show in the world of the new one.

Jason Ritter as Julian, Kathy Bates as Madeline 'Matty' Matlock and Skye P Marshall as Olympia in Matlock. Paramount

The new version sees Madeline, whose real surname is Kingston, taking on the name Matlock after being inspired by the original series and Griffith's character.

Read more:

The synopsis for the new show says: "Landing a job at a prestigious law firm, Matty is often underestimated due to her age and naturally-calm demeanour.

"However, Matty is one hell of a lawyer, who knows just what it takes to win cases. As she puts it, being an older woman is useful, 'because no one sees her coming'.

"As she tries to establish herself in this new world, Matty quickly finds herself bonding with her younger, and at times highly ambitious, associates."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bates, who is known for her roles in films such as Misery and Titanic, is joined in the cast by the likes of Skye P Marshall (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jason Ritter (Raising Dion), David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty), Leah Lewis (Elemental), Eme Ikwuakor (Inhumans) and Beau Bridges (Masters of Sex).

When the series was first acquired by Sky, along with an another new series, Elsbeth, Katie Keenan, group director of acquisitions, Sky UK and Europe, said in a statement: "We are delighted to be bringing two of the newest US dramas to Sky and NOW audiences this year.

"Kathy Bates as Matlock and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth are two brilliant characters to bring to our viewers - we know they will be glued to the screen every week."

Matlock is coming to Sky Witness and streaming service NOW on 26th November. Sign up for NOW from £6.99 a month or sign up for Sky Stream from £29 a month.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.