And here's where the mystery begins. Is it Cumberbatch's real hair this time?

A bit of background: Cumberbatch wore a wig for the modern scenes in Christmas special The Abominable Bride, and now fans are worried they can't tell whether Sherlock's locks are real or not.

Hair and make-up artist Claire Pritchard is enjoying the debate immensely – but isn't giving away any clues.

Meanwhile, other fans think there's something a little Strange about Cumberbatch's return.

New Marvel movie Doctor Strange is set to be released in October, with Sherlock series four expected to return to BBC1 in January 2017.