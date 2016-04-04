Benedict Cumberbatch visited an American comic book store dressed as Doctor Strange
You would, though, wouldn’t you?
Just a day after he was seen filming for upcoming supernatural/superhero movie Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch has wrapped on the upcoming Marvel epic – but not before he took the chance to make some comic book fans’ day.
Dressed in full Doctor Strange regalia (Eye of Agamotto – TICK. Cloak of Levitation – TICK. Greying temples of distinction and sex appeal – BIG TICK), Cumberbatch hit up a local comic book store with his director Scott Derrickson, posing with a few issues of the Doc’s adventures and generally making the whole buying environment very immersive.
Cumberbatch was even caught on the store’s security cameras (above), and if we take nothing else from this visit it’s this: any hours spent hanging around comic book shops stores ARE NOT a waste of time, because one day Sherlock might turn up.
Finally, we feel vindicated for those long afternoons spent looking for classic issues of Marvel Team-Up.
So, the Doctor just came in for a quick visit. #drstrange #benedictcumberbatch
More like this
Posted by JHU Comic Books on Sunday, 3 April 2016