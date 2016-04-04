Cumberbatch was even caught on the store’s security cameras (above), and if we take nothing else from this visit it’s this: any hours spent hanging around comic book shops stores ARE NOT a waste of time, because one day Sherlock might turn up.

Finally, we feel vindicated for those long afternoons spent looking for classic issues of Marvel Team-Up.

Advertisement

So, the Doctor just came in for a quick visit. #drstrange #benedictcumberbatch