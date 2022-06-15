Love, Victor season 3 ending explained: Who does Victor choose? Cast explain

The third and final season of Disney Plus series Love, Victor is now out to watch on the streaming service and seeks to wind up the story of Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino).

The new episodes see Victor attempt to resolve his romantic complications with boyfriend Benji Campbell (George Sear) and friend Rahim (Anthony Keyvan) but find issues growing ever more complicated.

Meanwhile, Victor’s best friend Felix Weston (Anthony Turpel) and sister Pilar Salazar (Isabella Ferreira) pursue a new romance but must eventually deal with their families learning about it.

Elsewhere, Mia Brooks (Rachel Hilson) deals with some family changes and her boyfriend Andrew (Mason Gooding) is there to support her.

Additionally, Mia’s best friend Lake Meriwether (Bebe Wood) explores her own sexuality and strikes up a new romance with Benji’s friend Lucy (Ava Capri).

So, which characters got their happy endings?

RadioTimes.com analyses the finale and also speaks about the ending of the show with series stars Michael Cimino and George Sear, plus executive producers Brian Tanen, Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker.

**Spoiler warning for Love, Victor season 3 episode 8**

Love, Victor ending explained

Who does Victor Salazar end up with romantically?

Victor Salazar romantically reconciles with Benji Campbell at the end of the series.

Despite Victor having new love interests in the form of Rahim (Anthony Keyvan) and church-goer Nick (Nico Greetham), his heart always lies with his first love Benji.

However, the third season saw Benji resolve to overcome his alcoholism and address his own issues, with Benji’s father (Kevin Rahm) even interfering to stop his son from getting back together with Victor who he considers bad for Benji.

Victor makes an impassioned plea to stop Benji from moving away and going to boarding school but Benji initially rejects him.

Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

However, Benji eventually decides to resist his parents and doubts and romantically reconciles with Victor atop the Ferris wheel at the Winter Carnival in the final instalment.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the ending, actor George Sear said: “I was hoping… I was like, ‘Oh, it’d be nice if they’re together’. And I think, you know, I wanted that. But I did think, ‘Well, theirs is a young relationship. It’s their first love, you know? Who knows which way the writers are going to choose to let this play out.'”

Meanwhile, Michael Cimino did not have any doubts about who Victor’s final choice would be, noting: “I think Victor is too sentimental to let Benji go. Victor is like, I think that’s his whole background… his mom and his dad met when they were in high school, and they fell in love. And he very much has that idea in his head of like, falling in love with the person in high school and being with them for the rest of his life. And yeah, I think that is what he wanted.”

Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Additionally, series co-creator Isaac Aptaker noted that the Ferris wheel was always the planned location for the ending and that Victor would end up with Benji, adding: “I think we knew we wanted to get back to the Ferris wheel from the beginning – that always felt really, really full circle.”

Executive producer Brian Tanen concurred, noting: “We wanted it to feel as much of an ending as the beginning. So, you know, this sense of these characters sort of wrapping up their stories, but also launching into the world as more fully formed young adults.”

What happens to Mia Brooks and Andrew?

Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Despite her desire to stay in Creekwood and with her boyfriend Andrew and her friends, Mia decides in the final episodes to move and live with her father Harold (Mekhi Phifer), step-mother Veronica (Sophia Bush) and their new baby.

Andrew proves his love for her and wants her to be happy by encouraging the move despite Mia’s fears.

Mia announces her departure to her friends, but only after she and Andrew commit to a long-distance relationship and to make their romance work.

What happens to Felix Weston and Pilar Salazar?

Mike Taing/Hulu

The romance between Felix Weston and Pilar Salazar comes to a sad conclusion after the explosive discovery of their relationship by the Salazar family.

However, the final episode shows a reconciliation of sorts as Felix admits how much he loves and cares for her and the Salazar family and couldn’t bear to lose them.

Pilar pulls Felix over for photos and laughter with the entire family who welcome him, suggesting there is hope for their relationship.

What happens to Lake Meriwether and Lucy?

Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Lake Meriwether (Bebe Wood) comes out as bisexual in the third season and enters a romantic relationship with Lucy (Ava Capri).

However, a major hurdle emerges when Lake discovers that Lucy plans on moving away from Creekwood once she has graduated as she hates her life in the town due to the death of her mother and the rejection of her father.

Eventually, Lake pulls out all the stops to help Lucy live closer and soon Lucy realises that she can be happy wherever she is with Lake.

The pair remain a couple at the end of the series.

What happens to Rahim?

Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Despite hopes of a romantic relationship with Victor, Rahim discovered that there was no point in competing with Benji for Victor’s heart.

After this, Rahim is initially upset with Victor but the pair mend their friendship and become even firmer friends.

Rahim must grapple with hiding his sexuality from his extended family but remains close to and supported by his mother.

Later in the season, Rahim must deal with homophobia while on a double date with Victor and their new love interest.

The incident makes Rahim point out why it is important for Victor to be open and vocal about his sexuality and to check his privilege.

This later prompts Victor to accept an award celebrating his sexuality and work at Creekwood High.

Rahim also becomes good friends with Benji in the third season before also finding his own love interest in the form of a sweet waiter named Connor (Tyler Lofton).

What happens with Victor Salazar and Nick?

Mike Taing/Hulu

After Benji turns down a romantic reconciliation with Victor in the season premiere, Victor finds himself encouraged by his mother Isabel (Ana Ortiz) to befriend fellow gay church-goer Nick (Nico Greetham).

Nick and Victor soon engage in a flirtatious and lustful relationship but it is clear that Nick wants to keep things casual where Victor does not.

Eventually, Nick finds himself on the same page as Victor and after a brief break in their romance, they resume their relationship.

However, the final episodes see Victor realise that he will never stop loving Benji and he breaks up with Nick.

In the finale, Nick is seen sharing a spark with Creekwood High student Liam (Joshua Colley), a sharp-tongued peer of Victor’s who he had mentored and encouraged earlier in the season.

Could Love, Victor have ended differently?

Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, series co-creator Elizabeth Berger revealed there was some debate in the writers’ room about some character journeys.

Berger noted: “Yeah, I mean, I think in our writers’ room, there’s always vigorous debate and conversation of who ends up with who, who gets a happy ending, who gets a bittersweet ending.

“It was really important to us to give everybody a beautiful ending here that left people feeling good.

“I mean, I think the point of view of this show is one of optimism and one of hope, and one where, you know, we see our characters struggle and fall down sometimes as they try and navigate life, but ultimately thrive and succeed.

“And we wanted everyone to feel like they were going into this beautiful next chapter sort of setup for big wins and to succeed. And, of course, we debated the details of what that looked like. But that was sort of our guiding principle as we figured out everybody’s endings.”

