RadioTimes.com spoke about the new episodes with the showrunners behind Love, Victor in the form of executive producers Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger and Brian Tanen.

The showrunners behind Love, Victor have addressed the absence of Nick Robinson in the third season.

One question that did emerge was around the decision to not include Nick Robinson as Simon Spier in the third season of the show.

Simon was the central character of the film Love, Simon – which the series works as a spin-off from – and Robinson reprised his role in the first two seasons of Love, Victor.

Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) got in contact with Simon to help him with the process of accepting his sexuality and coming out.

However, at the conclusion of season 2, Victor calls Simon to thank him for his help and advice but tells him he has grown enough to no longer need it.

Following this conversation, Simon is not seen or heard from at all in the third and final season of the show.

Addressing the decision to leave Simon absent, executive producer and writer Brian Tanen explained: “I mean, I think Simon was such a great way into this series to connect these two pieces together.

"And as the show grew, it really became fully Victor's story and he became someone who sort of had gone from someone who needed a mentor to someone who could, kind of, be a mentor himself.

“So, we love Nick Robinson, we love the character of Simon – it really spoke more to this idea of who our main character was becoming.”

Victor (Michael Cimino) in Love, Victor season 3 Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Love, Victor co-creator Isaac Aptaker added: “And that was something we sort of talked about at length with Nick towards the end of season 2, and he sort of loved the idea that this character, Victor, reached out to Simon because he had no one in his actual life you could talk to about what was going on inside his head.

“And it's this really beautiful goodbye of like, ‘I don't need you anymore, because you've helped me find all these people who now know who I am, and can support me for who I am, and so I'm going to talk to them instead of you.’

“So it was, I think, Nick and sort of Michael, and all of us felt it was this really lovely parting of ways because of the journey Victor had been on till that point.”

Andrew (Mason Gooding), Mia (Rachel Hilson), Lake (Bebe Wood), Lucy (Ava Capri), Rahim (Anthony Keyvan), Pilar (Isabella Ferreira), Felix (Anthony Turpel), and Victor (Michael Cimino) in Love, Victor season 3. Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

The cast for Love, Victor season 3 sees returns, however, for Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz.

Additionally, American Horror Story star Nico Greetham joins the cast of the third season as a new gay friend for Victor who he meets through his church.

Love, Victor season 3 is released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 15th June 2022. Love, Victor seasons 1 to 2 are available to stream via Star on Disney Plus now. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

